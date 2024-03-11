La crisi di competitività dell’Europa

Delphine Strauss, Sam Fleming, Valentina Romei e Martin Arnold in un articolo del Financial Times espongono i pareri di diversi analisti relativi al raffronto tra l’andamento della produttività sui due versanti dell’Atlantico. Secondo i dati più recenti essa avrebbe subito un calo nell’eurozona (-1,2%) a fronte di un aumento negli USA (+2,6%).

Il divario tra le due economie sta aumentando e solo una parte di questo trend può essere spiegato tramite fattori demografici. La produttività per ora di lavoro è infatti cresciuta, rispetto al 2019, del 6% in USA e solo dell’ 1% sia nell’eurozona che nel Regno Unito.

L’articolo cita, come ragione di fondo di questo ritardo, il differente livello di investimenti, sia da parte del settore pubblico che di quello privato. La situazione sarebbe poi aggravata da fattori quali l’aumento del costo dell’energia a seguito della guerra in Ucraina e dalla frammentazione delle politiche europee.

Tra i pessimisti l’articolo cita Gilles Moëc di Axa:

“We have stalled productivity in the eurozone […] Since the uptick has been persisting for so long, we need to contemplate the possibility that something structural is happening.” Moëc notes that if eurozone productivity continued to lag the US to the same extent, GDP growth would be a percentage point lower each year.

Anche Isabel Schnabel della BCU sottolinea l’urgenza di far fronte allo stallo di produttività europeo:

Schnabel said one root cause of the eurozone’s weakness was that it had failed to reap the efficiency gains of digital technologies as the US had done at an earlier stage. Fostering competition would be part of the answer, she said, but also called for swifter, more effective implementation of the EU’s Next Generation programme of public investment.

Su questo tema è atteso un rapporto di Mario Draghi presso il presidente di turno dell’UE:

He has reportedly told the bloc’s finance ministers that they will need to find “an enormous amount of money in a relatively short time” — both public and private — to bring investment up to US levels.

Ariane Curtis di Capital Economics punta il dito contro la rigidità del mercato del lavoro:

employers were apt to automate faster when workers were scarce, while Europeans had focused “on hiring workers to fill gaps, potentially even if there were skills mismatches”.

Non tutti vedono l’aumento di questo gap in termini infrastrutturali. Erik Neilsen di UniCredit parla di fenomeno statistico che potrebbe attenuarsi se le politiche europee andassero in una direzione tale da favorire i licenziamenti.

C’è anche chi è ottimista e crede che i frutti di innovazioni tecnologiche come l’Intelligenza Artificiale alla lunga si vedranno anche qui da noi:

Claus Vistesen at Pantheon Macroeconomics said there were reasons for optimism on European productivity. “It’s too pessimistic to assume that, if we are indeed on the cusp of a new technology-driven productivity boom centred around AI and related services, this will pass the eurozone by completely.”

Dal raffronto emergono due aspetti particolari dell’economia europea. Uno riguarda l’agricoltura:

It is a very unproductive sector, so the shrinking of its employment share by 0.3 percentage points since before the pandemic made a positive difference to overall productivity.

l’altro riguarda invece la manifattura, che continua nonostante tutto ad essere un punto di forza: