La diaspora assira che cerca di recuperare i contatti con la terra d’origine [EN]

A cura di @Anna.

Un articolo di al-Monitor sulle visite della diaspora assira in Iraq.

“This is where my kings used to walk,” she told Al-Monitor. “From the first moment of the trip it hit me that I’m in my homeland.”

The following two weeks would change her life. After she returned home to Modesto, California, she became more involved in her local Assyrian community, learned the Syriac language and would later make two more trips to Iraq. In 2018, she decided to move to Erbil.