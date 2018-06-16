La genetica nei manicomi [EN]

A cura di @Vega.

Quali sono le origini della scienza che studia i fenomeni dell’eredità e della variabilità biologica? Il termine “genetica” fu coniato da W. Bateson nel 1906, anche se di fatto la disciplina era già esistente ed era nota come scienza dell’ereditarietà. Il termine “gene” fu invece coniato da W. Johannsen nel 1909, in riferimento alle unità ereditarie. Nel 1910, Thomas Hunt Morgan iniziò a studiare la genetica dei moscerini della frutta ma risale al 1866 l’inizio della scienza della genetica, anno in cui G. Mendel pubblicò i risultati ottenuti sull’ibridazione delle piante.

Lo storico Theodore Porter, nel suo libro Genetics in the Madhouse, propone invece un’origine molto più oscura, discussa in un articolo di nature. Nei primi anni del 1800 i medici nei manicomi iniziarono a riconoscere l’ereditarietà come la più importante causa della follia umana.

There, “amid the moans, stench, and unruly despair of mostly hidden places where data were recorded, combined, and grouped into tables and graphs”, the first systematic theory of mental illness as hereditary emerged. […] Inevitably, study methods changed over time. The early handwritten correlation tables and pedigrees of patients gave way to more elaborate statistical tools, genetic theory and today’s massive gene-association studies. Yet the imperatives and assumptions of that scattered early network of alienists remain intact in the big-data genomics of precision medicine, asserts Porter. And whether applied in 1820 or 2018, this approach too readily elevates biology over culture and statistics over context — and opens the door to eugenics.