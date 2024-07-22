La passione per il gin

Public Domain Review ospita un saggio sul gin e sulla rappresentazione dei suoi effetti sulla società inglese tra la seconda metà del 1600 e il 1800.

Il gin, insieme ad altri superalcolici, comincia a essere prodotto in Europa nella seconda metà del ‘600, parte di una più ampia rivoluzione nel consumo di alcoolici.

Spirits (mainly aqua vitae, a rough distillation of wine) had been manufactured in English monasteries, private homes, and apothecary’s shops since the late medieval period, although they were prohibitively expensive and generally consumed medicinally and in small quantities. Brandy, rum, whisky, and especially gin exploded the spirituous marketplace from the later decades of the seventeenth century, with various factors — including grain surpluses, restrictions on French imports, a relaxation of the monopoly on distilling, and increased duties on ale and beer — making gin’s rise particularly meteoric

Il gin diventa in fretta il primo superalcolico di largo consumo in Inghilterra e cambia completamente il rapporto con l’ubriachezza, in una società non abituata a bevande con tali gradazioni.

Il consumo di gin diventa rapidamente diffuso in tutti gli ambienti, ma ben presto nascono dei locali dediti esclusivamente alla vendita del liquore. Questi locali, in massima parte dedicati ai ceti più popolari, sono pensati per garantire un rapido ricambio della clientela; in questi locali viene inventato il bancone da bar, per incentivare il consumo in piedi, e il liquore viene anche venduto da asporto. Il gin diventa letteralmente onnipresente nella società inglese del Settecento e questa presenza diventa evidente nella produzione di stampe e vignette dell’epoca.

Etchings of gin served in barbershops (like this one) offer a visual counterpoint to the deceased barber in Hogarth’s Gin Lane, who has been driven to the end of a noose by bankruptcy brought on by a lack of business from his bedraggled and gin-addled clientele.

Dopo un periodo di ridotta circolazione e maggior controllo nella seconda metà del Settecento, l’Ottocento porta con sé una nuova popolarità del liquore, e nuovi tipi di locali. Alle squallide taverne del secolo precedente, frequentate principalmente da una clientela popolare, succedono dei lussuosi e decoratissimi gin palace, immortalati nelle parole di Charles Dickens

All is light and brilliancy. The hum of many voices issues from that splendid gin-shop which forms the commencement of the two streets opposite; and the gay building with the fantastically ornamented parapet, the illuminated clock, the plate-glass windows surrounded by stucco rosettes, and its profusion of gas-lights in richly-gilt burners, is perfectly dazzling when contrasted with the darkness and dirt we have just left. The interior is even gayer than the exterior. A bar of French-polished mahogany, elegantly carved, extends the whole width of the place; and there are two side-aisles of great casks, painted green and gold, enclosed within a light brass rail, and bearing such inscriptions, as ‘Old Tom, 549’; ‘Young Tom, 360’; ‘Samson, 1421’ – the figures agreeing, we presume, with ‘gallons’, understood. Beyond the bar is a lofty and spacious saloon, full of the same enticing vessels, with a gallery running round it, equally well furnished.

Saranno questi luoghi a diventare il principale obiettivo di una ricca produzione di vignette satiriche e moraleggianti, anche ispirati dai nascenti movimenti per la temperanza. La figura più significativa di questa produzione è quella di George Cruikshank. La sua produzione giovanile, negli anni ’20 e ’30, frequentemente rappresenta il consumo di gin e prende bonariamente in giro i vizi e le debolezze conseguenti. Con il tempo, però, e con l’avvicinarsi a posizioni proibizioniste, la produzione di Cruikshank diventa più seria e moralista