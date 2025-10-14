La politica sull’immigrazione della Grecia, vista dalla Gran Bretagna

Aris Roussinos, su UnHerd, confronta la politica migratoria greca con il dibattito in corso nel Regno Unito. Sia il governo laburista, sia i Conservatori e Reform UK all’opposizione, dichiarano di voler fermare l’immigrazione irregolare e di rimpatriare i trasgressori: per poterlo fare, Farage ha anche promesso di uscire dalla Convenzione Europea sui Diritti Umani (CEDU). La Grecia però sta già attuando, su larga scala, molte delle politiche di cui si discute oltremanica:

The Greek coastguard has managed to stem the flow of migrant boats from Erdogan’s Turkey, which openly uses migration as a weapon against Greece, by the simple expedient of pushing them back, illegally and often forcefully. It deals with European and NGO criticism by blankly denying it is doing so. Facing a new migration wave from eastern Libya, which overwhelmed the southern island of Crete this summer, the Greek government suspended the right to claim asylum for any migrants arriving from North Africa. In what the Washington Post, with the solipsism of American journalism, describes as the country’s “Trumpian turn”, migrants are now detained on arrival, and held in prison-like internment camps until they can be deported. Those who accept deportation will be sent on their way with a €2,000 stipend: those who refuse face prison terms of between two and five years. In Greece, it is now a criminal offence for NGOs or anyone else to help migrants reach the country’s shores.