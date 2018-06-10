La Pompeii dei Maya, in El Salvador [EN]

A cura di @Uqbal.

A Joya de Cerén un’eruzione del vulcano Loma Caldera nel 630 d.C. ha preservato un intero villaggio maya, dandoci così la possibilità di toccare con mano la vita quotidiana della gente comune maya, altrimenti scomparsa dalla storia.

Under the thatched roof of a squat adobe house, Maya families eat their evening meal — dishes of bright yellow corn, beans and a root vegetable called manioc. Suddenly they hear a disturbingly loud, high-pitched noise. Knowing exactly what it means, they frantically gather their children and run for their lives.