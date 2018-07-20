La sopravvivenza del più ricco [EN]

Su suggerimento di @Grazia Tassoni.

Douglas Rushkoff racconta su Medium il suo dialogo con alcuni consulenti finanziari durante una conferenza a cui era stato invitato per parlare del futuro della tecnologia, riflettendo sul pessimismo e l’egoismo con cui i più ricchi guardano al futuro dell’umanità.

After a bit of small talk, I realized they had no interest in the information I had prepared about the future of technology. They had come with questions of their own.

They started out innocuously enough. Ethereum or bitcoin? Is quantum computing a real thing? Slowly but surely, however, they edged into their real topics of concern.

Which region will be less impacted by the coming climate crisis: New Zealand or Alaska? Is Google really building Ray Kurzweil a home for his brain, and will his consciousness live through the transition, or will it die and be reborn as a whole new one? Finally, the CEO of a brokerage house explained that he had nearly completed building his own underground bunker system and asked, “How do I maintain authority over my security force after the event?”