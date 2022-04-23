La stazione zoologica Anton Dhorn a Napoli [EN+IT]

La stazione zoologica Anton Dhorn è un’importante istituzione scientifica dedicata alla biologia marina, con sede a Napoli. Venne fondata nel 1892 dal naturalista tedesco Anton Dhorn. In un articolo del 2006 (al link si trova il pdf liberamente consultabile) Christiane Groeben riassume la peculiare storia del centro e prova a suggerire alcune delle ragioni del suo successo.

“Dohrn has been defined an able manager of science. He seems to have had an unusual intuition about what he needed to offer for what he wanted to obtain. This was evident from the very start when he was able to convince the Neapolitan authorities to grant him free of charge a plot of land in one of the most beautiful sites of the city, in the Royal park right on the sea shore. In exchange he promised to erect there a representative building. His father, as well as friends and collaborators helped to cover the costs. Construction started in March 1872. The project was Dohrn’s: he knew exactly what he needed where to make it all work: sea water tanks, pumps and machines in the basement, the public aquarium on the entrance floor, labs and a room dedicated to leisure and music on the first floor, more labs and storerooms on the second floor. There was lab space for scientists in the whole first building. Dohrn aptly used his contacts for the benefit of the Station. One example is his friendship with Ernst Abbe (1840-1905). After Abbe had entered the Zeiss Company, the Naples Station received Zeiss instruments at a high discount. In exchange Zeiss had the chance to present its products to an international community of potential clients”