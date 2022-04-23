La stazione zoologica Anton Dhorn a Napoli [EN+IT]

La stazione zoologica Anton Dhorn è un’importante istituzione scientifica dedicata alla biologia marina, con sede a Napoli. Venne fondata nel 1892 dal naturalista tedesco Anton Dhorn. In un articolo del 2006 (al link si trova il pdf liberamente consultabile) Christiane Groeben riassume la peculiare storia del centro e prova a suggerire alcune delle ragioni del suo successo.
“Dohrn has been defined an able manager of science. He seems to have had an unusual intuition about what he needed to offer for what he wanted to obtain. This was evident from the very start when he was able to convince the Neapolitan authorities to grant him free of charge a plot of land in one of the most beautiful sites of the city, in the Royal park right on the sea shore. In exchange he promised to erect there a representative building. His father, as well as friends and collaborators helped to cover the costs. Construction started in March 1872. The project was Dohrn’s: he knew exactly what he needed where to make it all work: sea water tanks, pumps and machines in the basement, the public aquarium on the entrance floor, labs and a room dedicated to leisure and music on the first floor, more labs and storerooms on the second floor. There was lab space for scientists in the whole first building. Dohrn aptly used his contacts for the benefit of the Station. One example is his friendship with Ernst Abbe (1840-1905). After Abbe had entered the Zeiss Company, the Naples Station received Zeiss instruments at a high discount. In exchange Zeiss had the chance to present its products to an international community of potential clients”
L’articolo si conclude poi con un aneddoto riguardo l’incontro avvenuto proprio in questa stazione tra Maurice Wilkins e Jim Watson, incontro che sarebbe stato decisivo per lo sviluppo del modello della doppia elica del DNA:
“He [riferendosi a Watson] became all excited when Maurice Wilkins (1916-) lectured on x-ray diffraction and showed some slides, because he suddenly knew that genes could crystallize and hence must have a regular structure. While strolling in front of the splendid Greek temples in Paestum, south of Naples, Wilkins and Watson went on discussing this possibility. Something magic happened and shortly after that Watson and Crick had found the Double Helix. That the meeting with Wilkins at Naples was crucial has been acknowledged by Watson several times.”
Sul sito della stazione zoologica è possibile leggere una breve storia di Dohrn e del centro:
La fondazione della Stazione Zoologica è datata marzo 1872. Anton Dohrn, il fondatore e primo direttore, era nato a Stettino, in Pomerania, oggi parte della Polonia, nel 1840, da una famiglia della buona borghesia. Dohrn studiò zoologia e medicina in varie università tedesche, ma senza molto entusiasmo. I suoi ideali cambiarono nell’estate del 1862 quando giunse a Jena e vi incontrò Ernst Haeckel che lo introdusse alle opere e alle teorie di Charles Darwin. Dohrn divenne un fervente difensore della teoria di Darwin della “discendenza con modificazione”, la teoria dell’evoluzione per selezione naturale. Decise allora di dedicare la sua vita alla raccolta di fatti e di idee a sostegno del darwinismo, e questo divenne il punto di inizio di una avventura durata tutta la vita. Durante la sua carriera universitaria trascorse periodi di ricerca sulla riva del mare: a Helgoland, ad Amburgo, a Millport in Scozia e a Messina. Qui prese corpo il progetto di coprire il globo con una rete di stazioni di ricerca biologica, analoghe alle stazioni ferroviarie, dove gli scienziati avrebbero potuto fermarsi, raccogliere il materiale, realizzare osservazioni ed esperimenti, prima di spostarsi alla stazione successiva.
