La tratta delle nigeriane [EN]

Su suggerimento di Persiles

Visualeyed.com ha realizzato un reportage sulla tratta di prostitute nigeriane in Italia, uno dei traffici di esseri umani più duri e difficili da combattere, con difficoltà enormi per le autorità e per le associazioni impegnate in aiuto e sostegno.

Italy has been dealing with this phenomenon for several decades now and various measures have been taken to control the problem, as well as diverse anti-trafficking precautions. However, the precise dynamics of this form of trafficking are little known to the majority of the population, which only perceives part of the problem: girls prostituting themselves on the street.