La tradizione folk dei merletti di NeSpoon

Located in northern France, Calais was once a hub of lace making. In the early 19th century, British lacemakers escaping economic unrest and harsh patent taxes settled there. This led to an explosion of activity, with nearly 40,000 people being employed in lace factories. Calais’ rich history made the town the perfect place for NeSpoon to create one of her intricate lace murals.

The artist NeSpoon creates lace-patterned murals on the side of buildings across Italy, France, Spain and beyond, inspired by local traditions. ‘Lace patterns can be found everywhere around us – in the calyxes of flowers, in the skeletons of sea creatures, in snowflakes,’ she says. As a child, in the 1980s, NeSpoon lived in West Berlin when the wall was still standing, and its graffiti was one of the inspirations for her to start painting walls herself. Each design is unique, inspired by the people she meets and the tales she hears. ‘Wherever I am, I meet and interview members of the local lace guild, and scour museums and historical sources for inspiration,’ she says. ‘I often ask people who live nearby if they have any lace at home. I always find something interesting.’

E’ disponibile un’intervista di qualche anno fa all’artista su Widewalls curata da Elena Martinique.

Widewalls: Your trademark doily art that imitates intricate traditional lacework could be found all over the world, covering both walls and street furniture. What inspired these designs and your penchant for an old and somewhat forgotten craft such as doily crocheting?

NeSpoon: “I make positive art and I like to evoke positive emotions in people. I use lace patterns because every lace contains a universal aesthetic code that is deeply embedded in most cultures around the world. When I add colors to this patterns, people sometimes say that I am inspired by Tibetan Mandalas, Moroccan Ceramic or native pre-Columbian art. Lace patterns contain a basic code of the harmony, which is common for most of the people. It is very ancient code, I think, it is older than the humanity. We can find it all around us in the nature: in the shape of small sea creatures, flowers, snow flakes. The harmony and symmetry of lace patterns are biological, alive, not mathematical, machine generated”.