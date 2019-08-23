L’alba dell’ingegneria climatica [EN]

A cura di @Billy Pilgrim.

Sul suo blog, Eli Dourado passa in rassegna quattro progetti di ingegneria climatica che potrebbero aiutare l’umanità nella lotta al riscaldamento globale.

I progetti sono:

What I love about these projects is not just their effects—improvement of the environment and climate—but their ambition, scale, and creativity. The world needs megaprojects.

My hope is that we can get to a point where more people think at megaproject levels of ambition, even when there isn’t a crisis to which to respond.