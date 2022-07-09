Il complesso rapporto tra anidride carbonica e foreste

Un video di Il BO live dell’Università di Padova tratta l’argomento della riforestazione e dei suoi effetti sul clima, molto più complessi di quanto ci si può aspettare se ci si limita a considerare il ciclo del carbonio. Infatti, se la rimozione dell’anidride carbonica dall’atmosfera e l’evaporazione di acqua (evapotraspirazione) da parte delle foreste hanno chiaramente un effetto rinfrescante, la diminuzione dell’albedo (capacità della superficie terreste di riflettere la luce solare) legata al rimboschimento soprattutto nelle zone a nord del pianeta può avere invece un effetto negativo.

Del complesso rapporto tra piante e anidride carbonica si occupa anche la rivista Scientific American, che invece discute il primo assunto del precedente video, ovvero il fatto che un aumento dell’anidride carbonica stimoli sempre la crescita delle piante. Questo effetto fertilizzante, infatti, può essere cancellato dagli effetti deleteri sulle piante causati dal riscaldamento globale legato all’aumento dei livelli di anidride carbonica:

The debate in scientific circles goes something like this: Plants need carbon dioxide for photosynthesis, and more CO 2 in the air can give them a boost. But rising carbon dioxide levels are also driving global warming—and rising temperatures can cause water stress, limit plant growth and increase the risk of die-offs.

Questo articolo si basa su i risultati di una ricerca effettuata da un gruppo di ricercatori della University of Utah, pubblicata su PNAS nel 2019 con il titolo “The impact of rising CO 2 and acclimation on the response of US forests to global warming”:

The benefit of climate change for forests is that higher atmospheric CO 2 allows trees to use less water and photosynthesize more. The problem of climate change is that warmer temperatures make trees use more water and photosynthesize less. We predicted the outcome of these opposing influences using a physiologically realistic model which accounted for the potential adjustment in forest leaf area and related traits to future conditions.

Dello stesso argomento parla anche la rivista Yale Environment 360. In questo articolo vengono presentati i risultati di vari studi recenti che si sono occupati dell’interazione tra aumento di anidride carbonica e crescita delle foreste:

In a eucalyptus forest just west of Sydney, Australia, six open towers made of 25-meter-tall white pipes poke above the treetops. In 2012, carbon dioxide gas started flowing from the tubes, raising levels inside the rings to nearly 40 percent above the global average CO2 concentration of around 405 parts per million. For four years, trees soaked in the carbon bath, building some of it into leaves, roots, and wood, and respiring the rest. When ecologist Mingkai Jiang of Western Sydney University and colleagues measured the results of all this activity, they were shocked. Despite gorging on plant food in the form of CO2, the trees hadn’t managed to grow any larger, the researchers reported in April in Nature.

Higher CO2 concentrations do not necessarily accelerate forest growth, warming soils seem to emit substantially more CO2 than previously believed, and climate-driven scourges threaten to kill trees faster than they can grow, turning forests globally into sources, not sinks, of carbon. Most worryingly, higher temperatures themselves could cause physiological changes in plants that reduce their ability to photosynthesize and grow. “It looks like the consequence of temperature outweighs the benefits of CO2,” says Nate McDowell, an earth scientist at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in Richland, Washington.

But some scientists worry that their peers are missing the enormous climate benefits that even compromised forests can provide. “I worry that our academic obsession with the declining sink will be misinterpreted by the public” to mean that keeping forests standing is unimportant, says Peter Ellis, a forest carbon scientist with The Nature Conservancy. “A ton of carbon in a forest is always a ton of carbon in a forest.”