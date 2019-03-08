L’automatizzazione dei controlli sui precedenti personali degli inquilini [EN]

Su suggerimento di @Apollyon.

Un articolo di Verge parla del servizio CoreLogic, che consente ai proprietari di casa di calcolare il potenziale di rischio dei propri aspiranti inquilini.

The company says it uses an arrest records database of more than 80 million booking and incarceration records from approximately 2,000 facilities, updated every 15 minutes. CrimSAFE, the system that flagged Mikhail, is described by the company as an “automated tool [that] processes and interprets criminal records and notifies leasing staff when criminal records are found that do not meet the criteria you establish for your community.”