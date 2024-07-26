Le bambole che salvarono la moda francese

Nel 1945, alla fine della guerra, Parigi era già stata liberata dall’occupazione nazista e il momento era giunto per rilanciare l’industria della moda: ce ne parla il blog Messy Nessy.



Perché tutto potesse riprendere come prima bisognava però risolvere un problema: la scarsità di tessuto e i razionamenti dovuti alla guerra rendevano impossibile organizzare una sfilata di moda completa. Ma le case di moda francesi trovarono la soluzione.

Even Hitler couldn’t rob Paris of its style. In 1945, the end of the war was in sight, the French capital had already been liberated of the Nazi occupation and it was time for Paris to relaunch its fashion industry. There was just one problem– the industry couldn’t afford enough fabric to actually create new fashion. Scarcity of material and war rationing was still prevalent throughout the country and there wasn’t enough fabric for a full-on fashion show. And so the idea was born that the haute couture collections would be presented on dolls (which used a lot less fabric than life-sized models) in a miniature fashion show they would call Theatre de la Mode. In an unprecedented showcase of French style, top couturiers designed tiny fashion for 228 models measuring just 27 inches high. The unlikely little show would sensationally reclaim Paris’s status as the capital of fashion…