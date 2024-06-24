Le morti per metanolo in India

Un liquore mortale a base di metanolo uccide decine di persone nel sud dell’India, ne parla NPR.

CHENNAI, India — Fifty-five-year-old Ponnusamy Rajendran was a day laborer who unloaded bags of potatoes, onions and tomatoes at the local wholesale market in the southern Indian town of Kallakuruchi. Last Wednesday, after finishing his work at dawn, he bought three 50-cent plastic pouches of bootleg alcohol to feed his addiction. With his daily earnings of less than $4, he couldn’t afford anything more expensive.