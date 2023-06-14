Le pratiche cliniche della GIDS

Le pratiche cliniche della Gender Identity Development service for children sono risultate essere piuttosto discutibili, in un libro recentemente uscito e di cui parla il Guardian.

This is the story of the hurt caused to potentially hundreds of children since 2011, and perhaps before that. To shrug in the face of that story – to refuse to listen to the young transgender people whose treatment caused, among other things, severe depression, sexual dysfunction, osteoporosis and stunted growth, and whose many other problems were simply ignored – requires a callousness that would be far beyond my imagination were it not for the fact that, thanks to social media, I already know such stony-heartedness to be out there.