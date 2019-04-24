Le razze canine, un prodotto vittoriano [EN]

A cura di @Anna.

Su Aeon, un articolo di Michael Worboys racconta l’origine delle razze canine.

Modern dog breeds were created in Victorian Britain. The evolution of the domestic dog goes back tens of thousands of years – however, the multiple forms we see today are just 150 years old. Before the Victorian era, there were different types of dog, but there were not that many, and they were largely defined by their function. They were like the colours of a rainbow: variations within each type, shading into each other at the margins. And many terms were used for the different dogs: breed, kind, race, sort, strain, type and variety.