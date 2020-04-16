L’emergenza coronavirus – 16 Aprile 2020

Se ci sono articoli che vorreste vedere nel post di domani segnalateli qui.
Cosa succede quando si tossisce in un negozio
di Gochicce
L’Università di Aalto, l’Istituto meteorologico finlandese, il Centro di ricerca tecnica VTT della Finlandia e l’Università di Helsinki si sono quindi messe insieme per studiare il modo in cui le particelle di aerosol estremamente piccole emesse dalle vie respiratorie vengono trasportate nell’aria.
L’Europa ha fallito nel rispondere al coronavirus
di JJ
They could have known. They should have prepared. They didn’t listen.
Europe, in early April, remains the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic — where the outbreak, uncontrolled, morphed into catastrophe. Nearly 50,000 dead. More than 600,000 infected. And the devastation is far from over.
The world’s largest economy is paralyzed. The planet’s most open societies are frozen in fear — with the Continent’s treasured freedoms blamed for accelerating the spread of the most pernicious contagion to afflict humankind in more than 100 years.
It is a crisis with no end in sight. And it is one that Europe’s top leaders failed to see coming.
Lo dice un articolo su Politico.
No, non c’è bisogno di disinfettare la spesa. Ecco come fare la spesa in modo sicuro
di Perodatrent
NPR raccoglie in un articolo le raccomandazioni di microbiologi e igienisti su come fare la spesa nel modo più sicuro possibile, ai tempi del coronavirus.
… all of the experts we spoke with say that disinfecting and hand-washing every last item in your grocery haul is really not necessary. You might find it comforting to know that none of these experts are doing this themselves.
The Social Distancer’s Guide to Urban Etiquette and Ethics
di Francis
Being a model local citizen during coronavirus requires us to upend some of our ingrained neighborly behaviors. Here’s how to adopt new ones.
Lo spiega un articolo di Citylab.
California’s Roadmap to Modify the Stay-at-Home Order
In questo pdf è disponibile la roadmap per il ritorno alla normalità dello Stato della California
Immagine da Wikimedia.
