L’emergenza coronavirus – 19 Ottobre-21 Ottobre 2020

Sul sito della protezione civile si può vedere una mappa della situazione in Italia (qui c’è la versione per dispositivi mobili). Su VirusConV si possono trovare i dati per la situazione mondiale. Il sito del Sole 24 ore fornisce dati e mappe aggiornate e qui potete trovare infografiche aggiornate sulla base dei dati del Ministero della Salute
Intervista sui vaccini a Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientists della WHO
di Perodatrent
La WHO pubblica un podcast con un’intervista alla sua Chief Scientist riguardo ai vaccini per la Covid-19, ai non brevi tempi tecnici per la loro approvazione, fabbricazione e distribuzione, e soprattutto agli aspetti politici di quali categorie potranno essere vaccinate per prime.
“… I think there’s a sort of general agreement now that those at highest risk of infection — the frontline workers and the healthcare workers really impacted by COVID-19 — they need to be protected, those who are at the front lines who have to do their jobs in order to keep everybody else safe and healthy. Because we’re going to have limited doses of vaccines initially, so everyone cannot get it, you know, on day one. It’s going to take months and years to be able to ramp up to the billions of doses needed to protect, you know, 60, 70% of the population. So, next in line would be those who are highly vulnerable : the elderly, people who have preexisting diseases, underlying conditions, which put them at higher risk of mortality and of getting seriously ill with COVID. So, those would be the people to prioritize and then gradually one could expand into the other parts of the population as well.
Morti in eccesso da Covid-19 e altre cause, Marzo-Luglio 2020
Il Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) pubblica uno studio in cui vengono calcolate le morti dovute ad altre malattie durante l’epidemia di Covid-19 da Marzo a Luglio 2020 negli Stati Uniti.
Nel periodo indicato ci sono state 220.000 morti in più dell’atteso, un eccesso del 20%. Di queste, due terzi sono attribuibili alla Covid-19, e un terzo ad altre malattie non curate a causa dell’interruzione dovuta alla pandemia.
Excess deaths attributed to causes other than COVID-19 could reflect deaths from unrecognized or undocumented infection with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 or deaths among uninfected patients resulting from disruptions produced by the pandemic
Gruppo di scienziati propone una strategia di “immunità di gregge” riservata ai giovani.
Il Guardian riporta e commenta la proposta di alcuni scienziati, e sottoscritta da molti altri, di adottare la strategia dell’immunità di gregge soltanto per i giovani, che potrebbero tornare a lavorare e a fare una vita normale, mentre anziani e persone a rischio dovrebbero adottare precauzioni stringenti per evitare di contagiarsi.
The authors conceded it was harder to protect the large number of older people in the community, but suggested individuals could shield themselves. “If you’re 75, you can choose to go out as little as possible,” he said. Efforts to keep infections low “merely dragged matters out”, he added.
Vengono riportate le opinioni dei professionisti contrari a questa proposta, come per esempio che sarebbero troppe in ogni caso le persone da proteggere, a meno di voler accettare che un numero molto alto di persone si ammali e muoia.
