L’emergenza coronavirus – 19 Ottobre-21 Ottobre 2020

di Perodatrent

La WHO pubblica un podcast con un’intervista alla sua Chief Scientist riguardo ai vaccini per la Covid-19, ai non brevi tempi tecnici per la loro approvazione, fabbricazione e distribuzione, e soprattutto agli aspetti politici di quali categorie potranno essere vaccinate per prime.

“… I think there’s a sort of general agreement now that those at highest risk of infection — the frontline workers and the healthcare workers really impacted by COVID-19 — they need to be protected, those who are at the front lines who have to do their jobs in order to keep everybody else safe and healthy. Because we’re going to have limited doses of vaccines initially, so everyone cannot get it, you know, on day one. It’s going to take months and years to be able to ramp up to the billions of doses needed to protect, you know, 60, 70% of the population. So, next in line would be those who are highly vulnerable : the elderly, people who have preexisting diseases, underlying conditions, which put them at higher risk of mortality and of getting seriously ill with COVID. So, those would be the people to prioritize and then gradually one could expand into the other parts of the population as well.