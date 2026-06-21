L’era dei funghi

Perché, dopo il cataclisma che spazzò via i dinosauri non aviani 65 milioni di anni fa, sono stati proprio i mammiferi a dominare il mondo? Un video di PBS descrive una delle teorie che prova a rispondere a questo quesito: la Fungal Infection Mammalian Selection (FIMS).

L’impatto del meteorite Chicxulub, com’è noto, rese il pianeta un posto improvvisamente più freddo e buio, in cui la fotosintesi era molto più difficile: tutta la catena alimentare fu compromessa, e ogni animale che non poteva accontentarsi della poca biomassa rimasta morì di fame.

Well, our story begins at the end of the world. When the asteroid hit, clouds of ash, dust, and soot were kicked into the atmosphere, blotting out the sun and causing an impact winter that lasted for years or even decades.

Photosynthesis basically shut down worldwide, plants withered away, and the food chains that relied on them collapsed like a house of cards.

Un tipo di organismo, però, fu sicuramente favorito: i funghi beneficiarono sia dell’enorme quantità di piante e animali morti, sia delle nuove condizioni climatiche.

But a wasteland ain’t so bad if you actually like your land full of waste…

And one kingdom of life in particular has a notorious fondness for darkness, death, and decay: fungi!

Seeing as they don’t photosynthesise and generally prefer dark and cool environments, an impact winter would have been a pretty fun time to be a fungi.

I resti fossili sembrano indicare, in effetti, una grande diffusione di funghi subito dopo i 65 milioni di anni fa. Questo portò probabilmente anche a una diffusione delle infezioni fungine, che sono un problema serio per molti animali a sangue freddo.

Tuttavia lo sono molto meno per i mammiferi, dato che la nostra temperatura corporea è troppo alta per molti funghi patogeni. Inoltre per i mammiferi, le infezioni fungine sono, per la maggior parte, delle piccole seccature, piuttosto che patologie capaci di mettere a rischio la vita dell’individuo affetto.

E’ stato questo vantaggio, una relativa immunità a una diffusione di infezioni fungine, a consentire ai mammiferi di diffondersi e svilupparsi così rapidamente nel primo Cenozoico?