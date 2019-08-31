L’età per il pensionamento nel Regno Unito dovrebbe essere portata a 75 anni, sostiene un gruppo di studio conservatore [EN]

A cura di @Perodatrent.

Una notizia riportata da molti giornali britannici, meglio di tutti dallo Independent, è che un gruppo di studio britannico, fondato da un leader tory già ministro per le pensioni, sostiene che l’età per il pensionamento dovrebbe essere posticipata molto di più del previsto, portandola a 70 anni nel 2028 e a 75 anni nel 2035.

Il think tank suggerisce che

“Removing barriers for older people to remain in work has the potential to contribute greatly to the health of individuals and the affordability of public services”

a patto che vengano rimossi gli ostacoli che ora impediscono ai lavoratori di abbracciare con entusiasmo questa proposta, che potrà essere adottata solo dopo che sarà stato creato un meccanismo di supporto adeguato:

“This includes improved healthcare support, increased access to flexible working, better opportunities for training, an employer-led mid-life MOT (revisione) and the implementation of an ‘Age Confident’ scheme… For the vulnerable and marginalised, a job offers the first step away from state dependence, social marginalisation and personal destitution…

While this might seem contrary to a long-standing compassionate attitude to an older generation that have paid their way in the world and deserve to be looked after, we do not believe it should be. Working longer has the potential to improve health and wellbeing, increase retirement savings and ensure the full functioning of public services for all.”