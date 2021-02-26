L’F35 è un fallimento?

In una intervista a Forbes l’Air Force Chief of Staff Generale Charles Brown Jr. fa il punto dei problemi del progetto F35 e suggerisce che sia giunto il momento di ripartire da zero con un nuovo progetto

Yes, we’re talking about the F-35. The 25-ton stealth warplane has become the very problem it was supposed to solve. And now America needs a new fighter to solve that F-35 problem, officials said.

«You don’t drive your Ferrari to work every day, you only drive it on Sundays. This is our ‘high end’ [fighter], we want to make sure we don’t use it all for the low-end fight.»

«I want to moderate how much we’re using those aircraft,” Brown said.»