L’hanfu, tra moda e storia

Maggie Hiufu Wong per CNN Travel segnala come alla Festa di Primavera in Cina l’abbigliamento tradizionale indossato da molti aggiunga la sensazione di viaggiare nel tempo durante le celebrazioni.

La metropolitana di Sozhou per l’occasione offre corse gratuite ai passeggeri vestiti con l’hanfu, un abito tradizionale cinese.

Tourists taking the metro in Suzhou, China, this week could be forgiven for feeling like they’ve traveled back in time a few centuries. Famous for silk production and traditional gardens, this city of just over 10 million people, a 1.5-hour drive from Shanghai, is offering a week of free metro rides during the Lunar New Year period to passengers who dress in Hanfu – a style of clothing traditionally worn by ethnic-majority Han Chinese prior to the Qing dynasty (1644-1912).

Aldo Premoli sulle pagine di ArtTribune raccontava già qualche anno fa del ritorno di moda di quest’abito tradizionale cinese:

La passione per lo hanfu indossato fuori dalle ricorrenze tradizionali, in ogni caso, ha cominciato a farsi largo nei primi anni Duemila: è stato un liceale in cerca di identità di Pingliang a sviluppare questa bislacca passione per la lunga tunica con maniche amplissime chiusa da una fascia alla vita che sostiene l’insieme. Ha cominciato a indossarlo regolarmente proprio in questa piccola località arroccata sulle colline di Gansu, una provincia dell’interno che ospita però un’associazione culturale Han, un genere di club che, vista la prevalenza demografica di questa etnia, si è diffuso velocemente su tutto il territorio cinese. I più radicali tra i partecipanti rivendicano ora come una bandiera lo hanfu degli Han a loro dire soppresso dai guerrieri Manchu che conquistarono la Cina dal nord e governarono come imperatori della dinastia Qing dal 1644 fino al 1911. Gli Han radicali mostrano apertamente repulsione per gli attillati abiti Qpao e per le giacche dal colletto alto Manchu, segno distintivo del periodo Qing.

Di questo ritorno dell’hanfu ne aveva parlato anche Harpersbazaar, raccontando la storia di questo indumento che risale a 3000 anni fa ed è tipico della dinastia Han, da cui prende il nome. Le nuove generazioni però sembrano farlo tornare di moda dopo anni di declino.

This traditional style of clothing – a robe or jacket paired with a skirt worn by the Han people of China – is 3,000 years old, but a new wave of young Chinese devotees have brought it back to the forefront. Hanfu, translating as Han Chinese costume, is the cultural dress of the largest ethnic group in China: Han.

…

This type of dress declined in popularity under Manchu rule during the Qing dynasty because it represented the Han ethnic minority who were then Manchu political rivals, but is now being reclaimed by Gen Y and Gen Z women.

L’abito era destinato un tempo a essere indossato nelle occasioni speciali, ma il suo ritorno di moda lo vede usato anche come abito di tutti i giorni, seppur con qualche adattamento. La diaspora cinese fa sì che ormai l’hanfu venga indossato anche fuori dalla Cina.

Although wearing Hanfu can be a complicated process (there are seven steps to putting one on properly), modern enthusiasts have found a way of simplifying the process by styling it with contemporary pieces.

Del ritorno di moda dell’hanfu ne ha riferito anche Vogue, distinguendolo dal qipao:

“Chinese” clothing is often typified by the qipao (a close-fitting dress also called the cheongsam). However, Hanfu—which is defined as a type of dress from any era when the Han Chinese ruled—is seen in China as a more authentic form of historical clothing. Styles from the Tang, Song, and Ming periods are the most popular; flowing robes in beautiful shades, embellished with intricate designs and embroidery.

…

Right now, the movement is being led by China’s fashion-conscious youth—a little like how Regency-period hair and makeup has had a boost in popularity, thanks to Netflix’s Bridgerton—and the number of Hanfu enthusiasts almost doubled from 3.56 million in 2019 to more than six million in 2020. Among those you’ll find a purist minority who abhor any historical inaccuracies, and a majority who are attracted to its fantastical elements. Meanwhile, designs can cost between 100 yuan (roughly $15.50 ) to over 10,000 yuan ($1550), and bought from specialist brands such as Ming Hua Tang.

…

What is most interesting though, is the collective mood that’s being spurred on by Hanfu—after decades of aspiring to western trends, the younger generation is now possibly looking closer to home for a sense of traditionalism. On microblogging platform Weibo, #Hanfu has had over 4.89bn views to date, while on TikTok in China (Douyin), #Hanfu videos have been viewed more than 47.7bn times.

Vogue intervista sul tema Shiyin, una delle figure più popolari di questa sottocultura in rapida crescita, in un articolo corredato da belle immagini ricche di dettagli, che evidenziano la raffinatezza dei tessuti e delle lavorazioni.

On your channel, you also talk about western fashion brands. Do you see this content as being totally separate from Hanfu? “Not really. I have a series called ‘What is luxury?’, which I started by discussing brands such as Chanel and Louis Vuitton, but now I’m discussing traditional Chinese culture. The last video was on coins, and I’m planning one on fabrics like cloud brocade (yunjin), shu brocade (shujin), and Su embroidery (suxiu). I want to show that products made in China are also ‘luxury’—the craftsmanship of these fabrics is on a par with Parisian couture.”

Esiste anche un Movimento Hanfu:

Si tratta di un movimento sociale che mira a diffondere l’hanfu e a integrare elementi tradizionali cinesi nel design dell’abbigliamento moderno, come un modo per promuovere la cultura tradizionale cinese. I partecipanti e i sostenitori del Movimento Hanfu si fanno chiamare tongpao (同袍).

E Newhanfu descrive le caratteristiche che dovrebbe avere un moderno hanfu: