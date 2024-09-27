Questione di stoffa

Venezia iniziò a produrre velluti nel XII secolo come racconta il sito della Tessitura Luigi Bevilacqua.

Lo sciamito in particolare era un tessuto di seta pregiato con due orditi e almeno due trame legate in senso obliquo: pesante, vellutato, satinato e brillante, era spesso decorato con fili d’oro e d’argento. Questa stoffa veniva ovviamente utilizzata in paramenti e abiti sontuosi destinati alle classi elevate.

Nel XII secolo, Venezia smise di essere una semplice importatrice di stoffe dall’Oriente e cominciò a produrre tessuti pregiati. I primi furono gli sciamiti. Lo sciamito è un tessuto che tecnicamente ha un ordinamento basato su un rapporto di sei fili, in greco hexamitos, da cui deriva il suo nome. È formato da due orditi, uno di fondo – che crea il disegno – e uno di legatura, e da almeno due trame legate in senso obliquo. È un tessuto pesante in pura seta, dalla mano vellutata e dall’aspetto satinato e brillante. Come molte altre stoffe ha origine nel Medio Oriente, Iran e Siria, e si è diffuso in tutta l’area del Mediterraneo attraverso Bisanzio e grazie alla dominazione araba. Considerata la stoffa serica più preziosa del Medioevo, poteva essere ammirato su paramenti e abiti sontuosi, privilegio delle classi elevate della società veneziana. Spesso aveva ricchi decori ricamati con fili d’oro e d’argento. A Venezia esisteva, a quel tempo, la corporazione del Samitieri, gli abili tessitori di sciamiti, che solo in seguito accolse i Veluderi, i produttori di velluti. Nel 1265 venne riformato il Capitulare Samitariorum, l’insieme di norme che ne disciplinavano l’attività. Tra le altre, vi era una regola che proibiva di utilizzare altri filati oltre a quello di seta per produrre questo tessuto, pena la distruzione dello stesso. Solo più tardi, dopo il XII secolo, vennero permessi filati diversi, specialmente di lino o di canapa, che rendevano più robusto l’ordito. Questi tessuti però furono definiti mezze sete.

Il blog Chic Words ha intervistato l’amministratore delegato dell’azienda veneziana che ha raccolto la tradizione della sua famiglia, in un articolo ricco di fotografie.

Come primo sguardo alle origini del glamour veneziano, vi racconterò la storia di un tessuto che ancora oggi viene realizzato a Venezia secondo le tecniche ottocentesche, un tessuto carico di storia, che viene filato a mano con lentezza, passione e grande maestria. Abbastanza prezioso da poter essere tessuto con fili d’oro zecchino. … Una superficie morbida e carezzevole, dai colori intensi e vibranti, è il suo segno distintivo. Sto ovviamente parlando del velluto. Anticamente la sua tecnica di tessitura nasce in Oriente, ma già nel XIII secolo la sua produzione viene importata anche in Italia, soprattutto nelle città di Lucca, Venezia, Genova, Firenze e Milano, che in quel periodo diventano centri di eccellenza per la produzione del velluto e vendono questo tessuto in tutto il continente europeo. In seguito i fiamminghi iniziano a tesserlo, ma i velluti di Bruges solo nel XVI secolo inizieranno ad essere considerati non inferiori a quelli italiani.

Lo sciamito è in qualche modo legato anche alla storia del patrono di Venezia. Prima di San Marco, il santo protettore della città era San Teodoro di Amasea:

Ma nel XIII secolo, le spoglie del santo furono portate a Brindisi avvolte in uno sciamito pregiato, trasferite nella città pugliese probabilmente in occasione delle nozze di Federico II di Svevia e Jolanda di Gerusalemme. È da quel momento che a Venezia nacque il culto di San Marco come nuovo patrono della città di cui divenne il simbolo e al quale vennero dedicate la splendida piazza e la maestosa basilica.

Melinda Watt per The Met affronta il tema del velluto rinascimentale:

While linen fabrics with looped pile were first made thousands of years ago in Egypt, the technique of creating silk velvet is a more recent development. It probably originated in China, and appears to have been developed by at least the thirteenth century, if not earlier. The term velvet describes fabric with a pile made of silk thread; the structure of this fabric is created by warps that are drawn up over rods or wires to make the loops. This is part of the weaving process, and the looped pile is integral to the structure of the fabric. As the weaving progresses, the rods are removed. The resulting loops may be cut to form dense pile, or left uncut. As well as being very time consuming, this technique requires a larger quantity of thread in the warp than flat textiles. Cut silk velvet has a wonderful sheen and depth of color, and the appearance changes as it drapes and folds and the light reflects off the various angles (46.156.133). Velvet woven with more than one colored warp enhances this effect (41.87), but the addition of glittering metal thread to contrast with the richness of the silk pile brought velvet textiles to the height of their technical and artistic refinement (46.156.72).

The Met ripercorre le tappe della produzione tessile europea e italiana in particolare:

As a result, patterned silks and velvets, especially those embellished with precious metal threads, were produced in relatively few major centers in Europe where raw materials, specialized looms, and skilled artisans could be gathered together efficiently. Patterned silk velvet was the most expensive and prestigious of all woven textiles, but other patterned silks, such as damasks and brocades, were costly as well. The city-states of the Italian peninsula produced the majority of European luxury silks during the Middle Ages and the Renaissance, and continued to dominate the production of luxury textiles well into the seventeenth century. During the fifteenth and sixteenth centuries, Venice and Florence were renowned for their sumptuous velvets incorporating gold and silver threads with large floral patterns after the pomegranate motif. During the seventeenth century, Genoa began producing polychrome floral velvets with large-scale patterns primarily intended for wall covering and furniture.

Il Metropolitan Museum si concentra infine sulla produzione tessile europea nell’Ottocento in un articolo che sottolinea anche i progressi tecnici durante la Rivoluzione Industriale e l’impatto delle Esposizioni Universali: