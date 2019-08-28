L’uomo che ha inventato la statistica moderna [EN]

Su suggerimento di @erfa.

Un articolo di Nautilus racconta la vita e il lavoro di Andrei Kolmogorov.

If two statisticians were to lose each other in an infinite forest, the first thing they would do is get drunk. That way, they would walk more or less randomly, which would give them the best chance of finding each other. However, the statisticians should stay sober if they want to pick mushrooms. Stumbling around drunk and without purpose would reduce the area of exploration, and make it more likely that the seekers would return to the same spot, where the mushrooms are already gone.