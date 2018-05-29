Mantenere sano il proprio cervello [EN]

A cura di @Uqbal.

Se si vuole rimanere mentalmente attivi è importante tenere impegnato il cervello nell’arco di tutta la propria vita. Imparare nuove lingue o esercitare la memoria fa bene, l’obesità e la vita da pensionato fanno male. Questo almeno è quello che dice Lindsay Cook per il Financial Times

You may not want to hear this: retirement is a new opportunity for work. There is a strong argument for abolishing the concept of retirement and thinking instead of finding a different kind of work to keep ourselves mentally and physically fit. So what do we need to do to stay mentally fit and keep our minds nimble? The answer is to keep going.