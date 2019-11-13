Marcelo racconta la sua finale di Champions League

Marcelo racconta su The Players Tribune come ha vissuto la finale di Champions League del 2018 contro il Liverpool.

Nerves are normal in football. This was something different.

I am telling you, brother, it felt like I was suffocating.

Everything had started the night before the final. I couldn’t eat. I couldn’t sleep. I was thinking only of the match. It was funny, actually, because my wife, Clarice, gets so mad at me for biting my nails, and she finally got me to stop a few years ago. But I woke up the morning of the final, and all my nails were gone.