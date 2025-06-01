L’ultimo fiorire della miniatura medievale nel Nord Europa

Public Domain Review presenta il Libro degli Studi sui Fiori, creato tra il 1510 e il 1515 dal Maître de Claude de France, maestro miniatore anonimo attivo in Francia tra il 1508 e il 1520.

Quest’opera rappresenta “l’ultimo fiorire” della miniatura nella tradizione medievale del nord Europa. Il libro, conservato in ottime condizioni, sembra essere stato concepito come una raccolta d’arte botanica piuttosto che per scopi educativi.

Despite being full of blooms,this book of floral illustrations marks an autumn in aesthetic history: it was composed during “‘the last flowering’ of northern European manuscript illumination in the medieval tradition”, write curators at the MET. Created in the workshop of the Master of Claude de France, one of the most renowned ateliers in Tours during the early sixteenth century, it takes the form of a model book — and indeed several subsequent commissions linked to Queen Claude drew inspiration from this work. Yet its relative lack of wear and tear has led historians like Jörn Günther to wonder if the manuscript was primarily intended by the Master of Claude de France to be a collection of botanical art in its own right. Having trained with Jean Bourdichon and possibly Jean Poyer, the Master’s true identity remains anonymous in art history, but he and his workshop have been credited with books of hours and books of prayers — generally employing extremely small formats, which fit comfortably into the palm of a hand.