Nicolas Cage può spiegare tutto [EN]

In una lunga intervista a cura di Gabriella Paiella pubblicata su GQ, l’attore statunitense Nicolas Cage ci accompagna in un viaggio nel suo stravagante universo – popolato di animali particolari e curiosi arredi – raccontandoci, tra le altre cose, dell’intenso rapporto col suo defunto padre, del suo eccentrico personaggio nell’immaginario collettivo, della rovina finanziaria causata da sfrenati investimenti immobiliari, dei suoi nuovi progetti e della recente uscita dall’inferno dei debiti.

Fifteen minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, into a tranquil gated community, up a red-brick driveway, past the palm trees that touch the Mojave Desert sky, through the veil that separates the astral plane, and here he is: the man they say gained and lost a $150 million fortune; who owned castles in Europe and the most haunted house in America and the Shah of Iran’s Lamborghini and two albino king cobras and a rare two-headed snake; who had to return his prized dinosaur skull upon learning it was stolen from Mongolia; who went on an epic quest for the actual Holy Grail; and who—when his singular, fantastical life eventually comes to an end—will be laid to eternal rest in a colossal white pyramid tomb in New Orleans.

Nicolas Cage greets me at his door, wearing a kung fu suit.

“This is my Wing Chun kung fu suit,” he explains, waving me in and handing me a mug of coffee. “I studied with my sifu, Jim Lau, when I was 12 years old, because I was a big Bruce Lee fan. And so it’s like my uniform to relax in.”