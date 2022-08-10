Notizie dal sistema solare e oltre – luglio 2022

Le principali notizie di luglio riassunte nei Rocket Report di ArsTechnica:
Rocket Report: A Minotaur explodes after launch; Starship rolls to the pad
Rocket Report: Vega-C is a sight to see; will Europe push SpaceX aside?
Rocket Report: A heavy-lift rocket funded by crypto; Falcon 9 damaged in transport
.. e in due video di Scott Manley.
Deep Space Updates: SpaceX Breaks Records, China Expands CSS, Both Drop Debris on Earth
Deep Space Updates: Booster Fireball, JWST Reveals, Rogozin is RoGoesOUT at Roscosmos
Commenta qui sotto e segui le linee guida del sito.