Il cargo Progress 82 lascia la ISS. NASA
Notizie dal sistema solare e oltre – marzo 2023

4 Mar 2023 di Me0 commenti

Le principali notizie di febbraio riassunte in inglese nei Rocket Report di ArsTechnica:

24.02 – Rocket Report: SpaceX may see revenue spike in 2023; Terran 1 gets a date

17.02 – Rocket Report: New Glenn scores NASA contract; SpaceX matches global launch output

10.02 – Rocket Report: SpaceX’s Super Heavy is lit, court strikes down Georgia spaceport

03.02 – Rocket Report: Tearing down Ariane’s SUSIE concept; is ChatGPT a rocket scientist?

… e nella video rubrica settimanale Space Bites di Fraser Cain:

24.02 – Universe-Breaking Galaxies // Source of Dark Energy // Mars Anniversary

17.02 – Meteor Explodes Over English Channel // Moon Breakthrough // Dark Matter Galaxy

10.02 – AI’s Costly JWST Mistake // 33-Engine Super Heavy Test // Problems in Orbit

04.02 – Rolls-Royce Space Reactor // Close Call in Orbit // James Webb’s Back


