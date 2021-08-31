Nuovo scandalo all’EPA?

Il Guardian riporta la notizia delle presunte falsificazioni di varie valutazioni di rischio (risk assessments) di composti chimici scaturita dalle confessioni di quattro informatori tra i dipendenti dell’EPA.

Over the past five years, the EPA has not rejected any new chemicals submitted by industry despite agency scientists flagging dozens of compounds for high toxicity.

Il motivo di questo trattamento di favore sembra essere legato al fatto che molti dei dipendenti di alto livello dell’EPA spesso, al termine del loro incarico, trovano occupazione e lauti stipendi nelle aziende private:

Managers’ motivation appeared to be financial, Bennett said. They regularly bounce between the EPA and industry, and the access to the EPA helps them land lucrative private sector jobs.

Secondo gli informatori, i manager di piu’ alto livello di EPA hanno sabotato vari tentativi di bloccare composti ritenuti a rischio:

The alterations to risk assessments mostly involved the deletion of health hazards without the authors’ knowledge after assessments were submitted. Documents show that in one file managers deleted all references to a chemical’s carcinogenicity. In other cases, managers asked scientists with less expertise on a subject to sign off on changes without informing the assessment’s author.

Inoltre, sono state riportare anche ritorsioni nei confronti di vari scienziati che sollevavano dubbi sulla sicurezza dei composti.