Nutrire gli dei: la complessa usanza azteca dei sacrifici umani [EN]

Per quanto quasi tutte le società pre-moderne coltivassero l’idea del sacrificio e dell’offerta, sono state quelle mesoamericane e in particolare quella azteca a portarle alle estreme conseguenze, con massicci sacrifici di quanto di più prezioso si potesse offrire agli dei: la vita umana stessa.

I conquistadores spagnoli hanno cercato di cancellare del tutto quella che a loro sembrava pura barbarie, ma Ciudad de Mexico, sotto lo strato moderno, custodisce ancora molte tracce, spesso sorprendentemente ben conservate, del Templo Mayor e delle vittime che vi furono immolate. Ne parla diffusamente un articolo di Science, con video annesso.

Priests carried the body to another ritual space, where they laid it face-up. Armed with years of practice, detailed anatomical knowledge, and obsidian blades sharper than today’s surgical steel, they made an incision in the thin space between two vertebrae in the neck, expertly decapitating the body. Using their sharp blades, the priests deftly cut away the skin and muscles of the face, reducing it to a skull. Then, they carved large holes in both sides of the skull and slipped it onto a thick wooden post that held other skulls prepared in precisely the same way. The skulls were bound for Tenochtitlan’s tzompantli, an enormous rack of skulls built in front of the Templo Mayor—a pyramid with two temples on top. One was dedicated to the war god, Huitzilopochtli, and the other to the rain god, Tlaloc.