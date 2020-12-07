Obama ha dato alla sinistra una importante lezione su come parlare – e su come non farlo

Il Guardian pubblica un commento su alcune recenti affermazioni dell’ex presidente degli USA, Barack Obama.

Obama aveva criticato lo slogan “Defund the police” che molti attivisti neri avevano coniato durante le manifestazioni “Black Lives Matter”.

Secondo Obama, le parole dello slogan potevano essere interpretate come una richiesta di abolire la polizia, invece che come un invito a riformare il sistema criminale americano.

As it happens, plenty of campaigners insist that that’s exactly what they meant by “defund the police”. But what too many voters heard was “abolish the police”, by starving them of funds. And those voters didn’t like it, because they reckon that, every now and again, you need a police force. The word “defund” was sufficiently ambiguous – hazy on whether police budgets should be eliminated or merely reduced – that it opened up the gap, that space where distrust, confusion and eventually fear grow.