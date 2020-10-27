Ogni volta è un tirare ad indovinare [EN]

Ben Carlson pubblica nel suo blog un intervento in cui prende spunto da un vecchio fatto di cronaca economica per introdurre un tema più generale.

Nel 1996 la Marvel, editrice di fumetti, fu costretta alla bancarotta per un eccesso di debiti. Ci furono dimostrazioni di interesse per l’acquisto delle sue attività, e l’azienda che ne mostrò di più fu la Sony, che vedeva in Spider Man una promettente fonte di incassi, e offriva 20 milioni di dollari per i diritti di sfruttamento. La Marvel, in un urgente bisogno di far cassa, fece una contro-offerta: per 25 milioni, la cessione dei diritti di tutti i suoi supereroi. Gli sventurati rifiutarono.

It’s obvious with the benefit of hindsight that Sony screwed up but you can’t really blame them. Every other studio passed on those Marvel assets as well. The Avengers were sitting there for the taking but no one thought it would become the biggest movie property in history.

At the time, movie studios were printing money at the box office and DVD sales on all kinds of different movies. No one saw how this dynamic would change with the onset of streaming videos and higher quality shows on TV which cannibalized the movie industry.