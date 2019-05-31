“Partorire un figlio non rientra nei programmi di queste donne”: è questo il futuro della maternità surrogata? [EN]

A cura di @Perodatrent.

Il Guardian pubblica un articolo sulle donne che, negli Stati Uniti, vogliono un figlio e, pur non avendo problemi medici che impediscano una gravidanza normale, preferiscono delegare la gravidanza ad un’altra donna.

“Mainly it’s women with careers that don’t allow them the time, or the potential risk of being on bed rest,” she tells me. “These are career women where it just doesn’t fit into their schedule but they want to have a child. It’s becoming more of an option, and if it wasn’t so expensive, I think more women would do it.”