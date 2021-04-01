Perché il computer Deep Blue giocava come un uomo?

Su suggerimento di @Vittu.

Dopo essere stato battuto in una competizione scacchistica a due da un computer, Garry Kasparov affermò che la macchina (Deep Blue, il computer passato alla storia) aveva in sè qualcosa di umano, era in grado di sentire il pericolo e lo intuiva. Un articolo di Nautilus prova a spiegare quali siano le caratteristiche che Kasparov aveva riconosciuto come umane.

Kasparov was not sensing real human intuition in Deep Blue; there was no place in its code, constantly observed and managed by a team of IBM engineers, for anything that resembled human thought processes. But if not that, then what? The answer may start with another set of games with an unlikely set of names: Go, Hex, Havannah, and Twixt.