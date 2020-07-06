Perché il nostro cervello è così efficiente?

Liqun Luo parla in un articolo per Nautilus della straordinarie capacità del cervello umano.
The brain is complex; in humans it consists of about 100 billion neurons, making on the order of 100 trillion connections. It is often compared with another complex system that has enormous problem-solving power: the digital computer. Both the brain and the computer contain a large number of elementary units—neurons and transistors, respectively—that are wired into complex circuits to process information conveyed by electrical signals. At a global level, the architectures of the brain and the computer resemble each other, consisting of largely separate circuits for input, output, central processing, and memory.
Immagine da pycril.
