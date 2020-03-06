Perché lo Utah manda i dipendenti statali a comprare le medicine in Messico [EN]

Vox riporta che l’assicurazione sanitaria dei dipendenti statali dello Utah ha deciso già da un paio di anni di fare qualcosa per tagliare le spese per i farmaci. La soluzione? Pagare il viaggio in Messico o in Canada ai malati per comprare le medicine che negli USA costerebbero molto di più.

”While we have long heard stories of individuals or informal groups of patients crossing the border to buy cheaper drugs, it has not typically been a sanctioned part of the American health insurance system,” Caroline Pearson, senior fellow at NORC at the University of Chicago, told me. “The Utah … example is the only case that I am aware of.”

Employers and health insurance plans are always looking for ways to cut costs, of course. That’s why they create provider networks in the first place.