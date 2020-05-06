Potrebbe anche andare peggio [EN]

Andrew Anthony spiega sul Guardian che la pandemia di Covid-19 non è il pericolo maggiore per l’umanità.

When eventually the coronavirus crisis begins to recede and we return to an approximation of normality – no matter how socially distanced or how much handwashing it involves – we can expect some kind of international initiative to prevent, or at least limit, the spread of future lethal viruses. As a species we are pretty good at learning from recent experience. It’s what’s known as the availability heuristic – the tendency to estimate the likelihood of an event based on our ability to recall examples.