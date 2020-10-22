Putin tornerà al Cremlino nel 2024?

Un articolo del The National Interest si interroga sul futuro di Vladimir Putin e sulla sua influenza nel futuro della Russia attraverso le modifiche costituzionali approvate tramite referendum alla fine del mese di Giugno.

During a week-long national referendum, Russians voted on a package of constitutional amendments that included a provision to reset Putin’s term limits, which would allow the Russian president to serve two more six-year terms after his current one expires in 2024. Putin has served almost continuously as Russia’s president since 2000, with the exception of the period from 2008 to 2012, when he served as prime minister under his hand-picked successor Dmitry Medvedev.