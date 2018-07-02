Quando manca l’acqua è meglio pescare o coltivare? [EN]

Su suggerimento di Persiles

Un articolo di Hakai magazine, rivista di scienza costiera e società, racconta del conflitto che si sta svolgendo in Oregon tra gli agricoltori che usano l’acqua del fiume Klamath e gli indiani Yurok, pescatori di salmone lungo il medesimo fiume. I primi hanno bisogno di acqua per affrontare le siccità, i secondi vedono morire i loro salmoni quando troppa acqua viene sottratta al fiume in favore dei campi coltivati. E molti se la prendono con le dighe poste lungo il corso del fiume

The Klamath water crisis and ensuing fish kill marked a pivotal moment for the Yurok Tribe. It shaped a generation of people, many of whom feel a fierce responsibility for a river that not only carries fish and water, but centuries of stories and struggle as well. As Amy Cordalis watched the salmon die, she told herself she would find a way to prevent similar tragedies. Today, she is the Yurok Tribe’s general counsel—meaning that, for the first time, the tribe has one of its own to lead its battles in court.