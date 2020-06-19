Quante persone hanno costruito la grande piramide di Giza?

A cura di @Perodatrent

IEEE Spectrum, la rivista dell’Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, pubblica un articolo in cui il numero di persone impegnate nella costruzione della grande piramide di Giza viene calcolato a partire da soli due parametri: l’energia potenziale della piramide (cioè l’energia necessaria per innalzare la massa al di sopra del livello del terreno), e il lavoro (nel senso fisico del termine) che una persona è capace di svolgere in una giornata.

Il risultato dei calcoli effettuati è un numero di addetti (7.000 persone) molto inferiore a quello tramandato dalla tradizione (100.000).

That an additional two pyramids were built in rapid succession at the Giza site (for Khafre, Khufu’s son, starting at 2520 B.C.E., and for Menkaure, starting 2490 B.C.E.) shows how quickly early Egyptians mastered the building of pyramids: The erection of those massive structures became just another series of construction projects for the Old Kingdom’s designers, managers, and workers. If you build things, it becomes easier to build things—a useful lesson for those who worry about the sorry state of our infrastructure.