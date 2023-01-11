Charlotte Gauthier su The Critic riassume il caso #ReceptioGate, lo scandalo accademico che ha appassionato la comunità di medievalisti su Twitter durante le festività natalizie:

Our story begins with Peter Kidd, a researcher specialising in medieval manuscripts, who found that his work had apparently been plagiarised by one Dr Carla Rossi of an obscure Swiss “research institute” called Receptio. In a recent publication, Rossi used not only written descriptions, but also images of manuscript fragments identical to materials from Kidd’s well-known website, representing them as her own work of “reconstructing” a manuscript using a proprietary scholarly method. Kidd contacted Receptio to ask for an explanation and received a diatribe from her “secretary” threatening legal action in reply.

Del caso si è occupata anche la rivista Times Higher Education, in questo articolo:

The ins and outs of the drama have gripped Twitter users, one of whom described the affair as “similar to an Umberto Eco thriller” given its incredible twists and turns. The latest plot line in the so-called #ReceptioGate – which another scholar called “an academic car crash in slow motion” – is a sinister trolling campaign in which a newly created anonymous Twitter account (now deleted) likened Mr Kidd to a “hysterical queer” and a “sewer rat”, adding: “Coming to get you,” and “Do you really think you’re safe?” It is not known who is behind the account.

Per chi fosse interessato, tutta la storia vista dal punto di vista del ricercatore che ha subito il presunto plagio (Peter Kidd) può essere letta sul suo blog e su vari thread su Twitter (quello di Dr. Paula Curtis e’ certamente un buon punto di partenza per novizi). Per chi preferisse letture in altre lingue, qui potete trovare un articolo del Neue Zürcher Zeitung [DE], e un articolo di Télérama [FR]. Altri ricercatori hanno documentato ulteriori casi di presunto plagio; Christof Rolker ne parla nel suo blog.