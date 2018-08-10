Rex Tillerson è stato rimosso per aver evitato un’invasione saudita del Qatar? [EN]

Su suggerimento di @epicentro triste.
In the summer of 2017, several months before the Gulf allies started pushing for his ouster, Tillerson intervened to stop a secret Saudi-led, UAE-backed plan to invade and essentially conquer Qatar, according to one current member of the U.S. intelligence community and two former State Department officials, all of whom declined to be named, citing the sensitivity of the matter.
Ne parla un articolo dell’Intercept.
Commenta qui sotto e segui le linee guida del sito.