Robert Smith, dei Cure: ‘Ero molto ottimista da giovane, ora il contrario’ [EN]

Sul Guardian, l’intervista a cura di Dorian Lynskey a Robert Smith, frontman dei Cure, a dieci anni di distanza da 4:13 Dream, l’ultimo album della famosa post-punk band inglese.

Smith worries that, at 59, he has become a reactionary who scorns social media, smartphones and the like. “I’m at war with a lot of the modern world,” he says. “I really hate how things have ended up in the last 20 years. I don’t know how it’s happened. There’s a certain tone to this country that’s really changed for the worse.” He’s building a rant, but a melancholy one. “It’s weird how the 70s is often referred to as a period of great unrest and the three-day week, blah, blah. It’s bollocks. The period from the second world war to the 70s, we were on a great trajectory for equality and so forth. It’s only since the end of the 70s, Maggie and Ronnie, that things have inexorably gone wrong. It’s insane, people’s lust for technology and new things.” He sighs. “I’m just turning into a grumpy old man.”