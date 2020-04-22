Ronde Hindu [EN]

Un articolo di Wired parla delle violenze dei gruppi di vigilanza hindu in India.
Together with a crew of his fellow militants, Premi bound Reyaz’s hands behind his back and paraded him through the most crowded market street in Shamli. A large mob formed, smartphones at the ready, as Premi beat the man into semiconsciousness and flogged him with a belt for more than an hour. “Cow killer! Cow killer! Cow killer!” Premi shouted like a man possessed. Before long, the mob overflowed the banks of the physical marketplace, as videos of Premi’s public torture of Reyaz went viral on WhatsApp and YouTube.
Immagine da Evonne.
Commenta qui sotto e segui le linee guida del sito.