Silicon Valley pretende di conoscere il futuro. Ma allora come mai ha sbagliato così clamorosamente sulle elezioni di medio termine?

La MIT Technology Review pubblica un editoriale che pone una domanda molto semplice: cosa ha spinto i piani alti di tutte le aziende di tecnologia ad abbracciare senza esitazioni le posizioni politiche del presidente Trump?

L’articolo riporta e discute i vari, ma uniformi comportamenti delle aziende, ma la discussione può essere concentrata in poche frasi:

… I find it so strange that Zuckerberg, OpenAI cofounder Greg Brockman, and so many of Silicon Valley’s other prominent AI leaders and venture capitalists have put themselves in a potentially inescapable political bind. In going all in on President Trump’s cultural and business agenda instead of playing both sides of the aisle as corporate America usually does, they’ve built identities they may not be able to pivot out of. Will anyone really believe that Palantir CEO Alex Karp is suddenly progressiveafter a year of promising “violence and death to our enemies” and telling investors that the company is “completely anti-woke”?

I believe this is less a surprise than a very public exposure of a fundamental reality: that tech’s most visible leaders are not all-knowing visionary masterminds after all. Insights about social media or artificial intelligence do not make Zuckerberg or Altman experts on politics, the economy, or much else outside of technology. The instant gratification of presidential access, subsidies, and a say in their own regulation blinded them to the basics of political math that they clearly did not understand.