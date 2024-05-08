Testare la morale su reddit

Su Reddit lo spazio AITA – che non è, solo un invocazione da fumetti Disney – ovvero Am I the Asshole?, sono forse io lo stronzo?, ha un enorme successo.

Un gruppo di ricercatori alla Penn University hanno analizzato 369,000 posts e 11 milioni di commenti scritti tra il 2018 e il 2021 per capire come le persone reagiscono a dilemmi morali in situazioni contestualizzate in una vita di relazioni – in opposizione a test astratti quali il famoso dilemma del carrello.

Un articolo su Vox parla di questa ricerca. Se invece volete approcciarvi agli AITA su Reddit si propone questo: AITA for ditching a ‘friend’ with BPD? [BPD, disturbo bipolare]

There’s a coworker that I became friends with on my job about a year ago. I had to end our friendship because I finally got to my breaking point, however, she is adamant that I am being unreasonable [..]

Throughout the friendship as we got closer, she had two episodes. In both episodes, we were in the car and she was in the passenger seat YELLING at the driver and freaking out while he was driving in the snow/rain. It could have ended so badly because the car could have crashed killing us all. [..]

I forgave her but this time emotionally I was done. Nobody asks for mental illnesses, but I was tired of her only thinking about herself and putting my life at risk.

She said I am holding her mental illness against her and that I am denying her the ability to change. But the reality is i’ve never blamed her…

I just accepted that this isn’t the friendship for me. I also know people can change but I refuse to wait around at the expense of my well being.