The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy: 40 years of parody and predictions

It begins simply. “Far out in the uncharted backwaters of the unfashionable end of the Western Spiral arm of the Galaxy lies a small unregarded yellow sun. Orbiting this at a distance of roughly ninety-two million miles is an utterly insignificant little blue green planet whose ape-descended life forms are so amazingly primitive that they still think digital watches are a pretty neat idea.”
Un articolo di Nature celebra i 40 anni dell’opera di Douglas Adams.
Commenta qui sotto e segui le linee guida del sito.